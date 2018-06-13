Man sentenced for trafficking

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Jamon McConnell, 18, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana. On Dec. 22, 2017, he did knowingly transport marijuana.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $250 fine; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; be assessed for drug/alcohol treatment and successfully complete any recommended treatment; and serve two days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for days served.

Failure to comply could result in 10 months in prison.

Paul Bongiorno III, 32, of Wauseon pleaded guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and aggravated possession of drugs. On Aug. 24, 2017, he transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle while it was accessible to him without leaving the vehicle. On Sept. 14, 2017, he possessed methamphetamines.

He was sentenced to 14 months in prison for handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and 10 months in prison for aggravated possession of drugs. The sentences will be served consecutively, for a total of 24 months in prison.