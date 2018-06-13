Never too late to learn

To keep the career and technical training programs up-to-date with state-of-the-art technology, Four County Career Center instructors are eligible to participate in a Work Experience program. Instructors participate with a local employer in an internship experience in the area of their expertise. At right is Lisa Hall, Interior Design instructor, worked at Sauder Furniture Store and Outlet, as well as the design departments at Sauder corporate offices. Lisa is shown working with Sharilyn Miller, retailer/designer.

