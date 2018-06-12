Pettisville 4-H holds meeting

The Pettisville Ever-Ready 4-H Club held its sixth meeting of the year on June 5.

At this meeting, tickets and money were turned in for the chicken barbecue.

Fulton County Fair livestock entries were reported due by Aug. 1. Entries will be available on the Fulton County Extension Office website the middle of June. Animal projects must submit an online entry. Members showing more than one market animal must decide which one will go through the donation sale. Only one market animal can be chosen to go through the ring.

Paper copies are no longer accepted. Late entry and fees are to be filed at the Extension office only until Friday, Aug. 3, with a $20 late fee.

All members should have their 4-H books; if not, see your advisor. The chicken barbecue will be held June 16. The barbecue and Pettisville Friendship Days, to be held June 22-23, are other options for community service.

The next meeting will be held June 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Submitted by Briley Rupp, Secretary