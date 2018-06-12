Blood drive announced for June

As part of an international movement, the American Red Cross is launching the Missing Types campaign today to recruit new blood donors – and those who have not given recently – to ensure lifesaving blood is available for patients.

During the campaign, the letters A, B and O – the main blood groups – will disappear from brands, social media pages, signs and websites to illustrate the critical role every blood donor plays. When the letters A, B and O vanish from everyday life, the gaps are striking. And when A, B and O blood types are missing from hospital shelves, patient care could be impacted.

“Unfortunately, blood shortages still happen and the number of new Red Cross blood donors is shrinking each year,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “That’s why the Red Cross is asking those who have never donated blood and those who haven’t given in a while to make a lifesaving donation. You are the missing type patients need.”

A recent survey, conducted on behalf of the Red Cross, revealed a troubling disconnect between the public’s perception of blood donations and the realities of patient transfusion needs.

• Three-quarters of the public underestimate how frequently blood transfusions occur. Most people perceive blood is needed in the U.S. every 15 minutes or even every hour or two hours when, in fact, every two seconds, someone in this country needs blood.

• Nearly half of the public know someone who has been helped by a blood transfusion, yet only three percent of the U.S. population donates each year.

• More than one-third of the public has never considered that blood may not be available when they or a loved one need it.

• More than half of the public believe they need to know their blood type to donate. After individuals give blood, the Red Cross provides each donor their blood type.

Donating blood is a simple process and only takes about an hour from start to finish. Upcoming Fulton County blood donation opportunities include: Monday, June 18, noon-6 p.m., Delta American Legion, 5939 State Highway 109; Monday, June 18, 1-6 .m., Lyons Christian Church, 138 E. Morenci St.; Thursday, June 21, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Northwest State Community College, State Routh 34; Monday, June 25, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., 1 p.m., North Star Bluescope Steel, 6767 County Roads 9.

To give blood, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-733-2767.