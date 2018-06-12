WPL presents ‘Libraries Rock’

Readers of all ages will explore all things musical this summer as the Wauseon Public Library presents “Libraries Rock” during the summer library program.

Activities will include musical crafts, art classes, exercise classes, science experiments, and a talent contest, among other events. The library will once again have some of the children’s programming at Reighard Park, on Mondays and Tuesdays from 10-11:15 a.m.

Special programs include the Neil Armstrong Space Museum; the Toledo Zoo; Imagination Station; Nature’s Nursery; and a magic show.

Donors include B.H.E Orthodontics; Barber, Kaper, Stamm & McWaters; Cabe Cordy; Dental Excellence; Wagner Motors; Wauseon Machine; and Wauseon Machine “We Care Fund.”

The 2018 Summer Reading Program is free and open to everyone, preschool through adult, with programs and prizes for each age range. Registration for “Libraries Rock” begins June 18.

For more information, call 419-335-6626 or visit www.wauseonlibrary.org.