Howard Hanna opens

Phyllis Ritter, manager of Howard Hanna in Wauseon, cuts the ribbon during a grand opening ceremony held June 5. Located at 1384 N. Shoop Ave., and formerly Welles-Bowen, Howard Hanna offers real estate, mortgage, and title services, insurance, and property management. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. The business’s seven agents are also available after hours. The phone number is 419-335-5170. Also pictured are Howard Hanna employees and members of the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce.

Phyllis Ritter, manager of Howard Hanna in Wauseon, cuts the ribbon during a grand opening ceremony held June 5. Located at 1384 N. Shoop Ave., and formerly Welles-Bowen, Howard Hanna offers real estate, mortgage, and title services, insurance, and property management. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. The business’s seven agents are also available after hours. The phone number is 419-335-5170. Also pictured are Howard Hanna employees and members of the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/06/web1_ribbon-cutting.jpg Phyllis Ritter, manager of Howard Hanna in Wauseon, cuts the ribbon during a grand opening ceremony held June 5. Located at 1384 N. Shoop Ave., and formerly Welles-Bowen, Howard Hanna offers real estate, mortgage, and title services, insurance, and property management. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. The business’s seven agents are also available after hours. The phone number is 419-335-5170. Also pictured are Howard Hanna employees and members of the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce.