Curtis hired as Evergreen principal

Evergreen High School will have a new principal when the 2018-2019 school year begins.

On Wednesday, the Evergreen Board of Education official offered a two-year contract to Daniel Curtis. It would be effective Aug. 1, 2018 to July 31, 2020.

Curtis comes to Evergreen Local Schools with six years of teaching experience and six years of administrative experience.

He replaces Josh Clark, who left to take a position with the Northwest Ohio Education Service Center in Archbold.

Also at Wednesday’s special meeting a more than two-hour long executive session was held with Evergreen Local Board of Education members, Middle School Principal, Elementary Principal, Asst. Elementary Principal, Treasurer, and members of the Superintendent Application Screening Committee.

The district has been advertising for the position of superintendent. The application deadline was June 5 with interviews scheduled for the week of June 11.