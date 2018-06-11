Relay for Life held

The Fulton County Fairgrounds played host to the Fulton County Relay for Life on Friday into Saturday with a theme of “Knock Cancer Off the Board.” A number of events were held including a Luminaria ceremony, survivors’ lap, Favorite Board Game Character Contest, book sale, and auction.
The Fulton County Fairgrounds played host to the Fulton County Relay for Life on Friday into Saturday with a theme of “Knock Cancer Off the Board.” A number of events were held including a Luminaria ceremony, survivors’ lap, Favorite Board Game Character Contest, book sale, and auction.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU