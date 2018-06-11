Relay for Life held

The Fulton County Fairgrounds played host to the Fulton County Relay for Life on Friday into Saturday with a theme of “Knock Cancer Off the Board.” A number of events were held including a Luminaria ceremony, survivors’ lap, Favorite Board Game Character Contest, book sale, and auction.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/06/web1_Relay4.jpg

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/06/web1_Relay3.jpg Photos by Deb Oswald

The Fulton County Fairgrounds played host to the Fulton County Relay for Life on Friday into Saturday with a theme of “Knock Cancer Off the Board.” A number of events were held including a Luminaria ceremony, survivors’ lap, Favorite Board Game Character Contest, book sale, and auction.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/06/web1_Relay2.jpg The Fulton County Fairgrounds played host to the Fulton County Relay for Life on Friday into Saturday with a theme of “Knock Cancer Off the Board.” A number of events were held including a Luminaria ceremony, survivors’ lap, Favorite Board Game Character Contest, book sale, and auction. Photos by Deb Oswald