Relay for Life held


The Fulton County Fairgrounds played host to the Fulton County Relay for Life on Friday into Saturday with a theme of “Knock Cancer Off the Board.” A number of events were held including a Luminaria ceremony, survivors’ lap, Favorite Board Game Character Contest, book sale, and auction.


Photos by Deb Oswald

