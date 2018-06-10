EHS honors students with awards

Evergreen High School in Metamora recently hosted its annual Student Awards program for graduates, for various awards, honors, and scholarships they earned throughout their high school career. Students in grades nine through 11 also received various awards and distinctions.

Jonah Blanchard, Patrick Brandt, John Ruth, Jamie VanLoocke, and Nichole Wilson were named co-valedictorians, while Grace Bryson, Victoria Fuller, Dalton Mitchey, and Emily Smithmyer were named co-salutatorians of the Class of 2018. Andrew Louy was also recognized as the top-ranked senior Four County Career Center student.

Honor Graduate Medallions were awarded to seniors who maintained at least a 3.75 cumulative grade point average over the last four years: Jonah Blanchard, Patrick Brandt, Grace Bryson, Kelsey Buckenmeyer, Lauren Day, Emily Dickens, Grant Donnald, Joshua Dowling, Duncan Frederick, Victoria Fuller, Katie Fritsch, Ashley Garlick, Shannon Hardy, Livia Hein, Kaitlyn Hendricks, Alyssa Herrick, Deziree Jacobs, Sydney Kohler, Noah Kreuz, Andrew Louy, Dalton Mitchey, Hannah Pennington, Hannah Prentiss, John Ruth, Emily Smithmyer, Harleigh Snyder, Alexis Truckor, Jamie VanLoocke, Bailee Walborn, Nichole Wilson, and Adelaide Worline.

The President’s Award for Educational Excellence was awarded to students who maintained a 3.50 cumulative grade point average and received a score of 27 or higher on the ACT test: Jonah Blanchard, Patrick Brandt, John Ruth, Jamie VanLoocke, Nichole Wilson, Dalton Mitchey, Grace Bryson, Sydney Kohler, Adelaide Worline, Alexis Truckor, Emily Dickens, Harleigh Snyder, Noah Kreuz, Livia Tolek, Grace Mohr, Nicholas Ekleberry, and Duncan Frederick.

The following students met the criteria to receive a diploma with honors: Jonah Blanchard, Patrick Brandt, Grace Bryson, Kelsey Buckenmeyer, Margaret Carter, Emily Dickens, Nicholas Ekleberry, Duncan Frederick, Livia Hein, Sydney Kohler, Noah Kreuz, Dalton Mitchey, Hannah Prentiss, John Ruth, Emily Smithmyer, Harleigh Snyder, Alexis Truckor, Jamie VanLoocke, Bailee Walborn, Trinity Welch, Serenity White, Nichole Wilson, and Adelaide Worline.

Nichole Wilson was awarded the Fulton County $200 Franklin B. Walters Scholarship, the Ray Campbell $500 Memorial Scholarship, and the $500 Jennifer Ford Babcock Memorial Scholarship.

Both Patrick Brandt and Jonah Blanchard were each awarded a $1,500 Tripp Family Memorial Scholarship.

The $500 Evergreen Educational Association Scholarship was presented to Emily Smithmyer on behalf of the Evergreen teachers.

Jamie VanLoocke won the The Advantage Group’s $1,000 scholarship, which focuses on the practice of sustainable engineering.

Trinity Welch, Emily Smithmyer, Adelaide Worline, Ashley Garlick, and Jamie VanLoocke were each awarded an EHS Dress Down Day Grant. A special thank you to the family of Paul Cothrel for donating memorial funds to the Dress Day Day Grant.

Hannah Herr was awarded the $600 Catholic War Vets Auxiliary Scholarship for her essay entitled, “What Memorial Day Means to Me”.

Hannah Prentiss was named the $250 Sharon K. Bruce Memorial Scholarship winner.

Lexie Truckor received the $1,000 Engineering Scholarship provided by MCS Manufacturing, owned by EHS graduate Aaron Call.

Shane Call is the recipient of the Gleaner Life Insurance Society’s $3,000 Frederick and Evelyn Foundation Scholarship.

Courtney Krieger, Maggie Carter, and Hannah Herr were each awarded a $500 Michael Holland Memorial Scholarship.

Harleigh Snyder and Courtney Krieger were each awarded a $500 scholarship from the Metamora State Bank. Harleigh’s scholarship was based on her business major, and Courtney’s award was based on her agribusiness major.

Ashley Garlick was the recipient of the $500 Evergreen FFA Alumni Scholarship. She has also been awarded the $500 renewable Donahue Family Scholarship.

Courtney Krieger was also awarded the $250 Pheasants Forever scholarship, the $3,500 Fulton County Dairy Association scholarship, the $500 Fulton County Farm Bureau Roger Snyder Memorial Scholarship, the $1,000 Farm Credit Mid-America Scholarship, and the National FFA $1,500 America’s Farmer’s Grow Ag Leaders Monsanto Scholarship.

Ashley Garlick and Courtney Krieger each received a $500 Zientek Family Scholarship for continuing their education in the agriculture field.

The Mini Vikings Parent Association awarded a $250 scholarship to Courtney Krieger and John Ruth each for volunteering their time at the Evergreen Elementary School.

The new EHS Sportsmanship Scholarship, given in memory of former athletic director, TJ Rupp, was awarded to two seniors who exemplified sportsmanship both on and off the playing field. This year’s winners were Free Canales and Courtney Krieger. Each will received $500.

Harleigh Snyder was the winner of a $250 Red Cross Blood Drive Scholarship.

Patrick Brandt was presented with a prestigious Chick Evans Scholarship. This award provides for full tuition as well as room and board at The Ohio State University.

Noah Kreuz was awarded a $1,000 Open Door of Delta Scholarship and the Pella Rolscreen Foundation Sons and Daughter Scholarship for $8,000 over four years.

Sierah Joughin Memorial Scholarships were presented to Courtney Krieger and Lexie Truckor.

Grace Bryson has been awarded the Edward K. Welles Scholarship through Therma Tru Door for $5,000 for four years.

Dalton Mitchey was awarded the Choose Ohio First for Engineering Entrepreneurs for $28,000 over four years.

John Ruth has been awarded a $1,000 Toledo Chapter ASHRAE Engineers Scholarship.

The United States Marine Corps awards were presented to the following students: Scholastic Excellence Award – Jonah Blanchard; Distinguished Athlete Award – Hannah Herr and Grant Donnald; and Semper Fidelis Award –given to a high school musician who gives 110 percent throughout the year – Patrick Brandt.

The George Eastman Young Leaders Award was presented to Claudia Cromly.

The University of Rochester Xerox Award was presented to Sarah Schwan.

The Fredrick Douglas and Susan B. Anthony Award was given to Kyle Smith.

Adam Dumas was awarded the Bausch and Lomb Science Award.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/06/web1_EVERGREEN-VIKING-2.jpg