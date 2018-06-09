Sauder Village presents ‘Ag Adventures’

The popular Agriculture Adventures at Sauder Village in Archbold will be held June 12-17.

From egg candling, carding wool, and milking a goat to making cheese, meeting farm animals, and learning about tractors, each day of the week-long event will have different farm-themed demonstrations, special programs, and hands-on activities.

“Sharing this region’s agricultural heritage in authentic ways is vital to our educational efforts,” said Kim Krieger, media relations. “We also want our guests to learn more about modern methods and how agriculture impacts every area of our lives today. This special event will be a great opportunity for people to learn so much about poultry, goats, horses, pigs, crops, and dairy through historical farming and cooking demonstrations, exhibits about modern agriculture, and fun hands-on experiences.”

Each day of this week is devoted to a different theme and will feature visits from regional agricultural organizations and other special guests. Themed days include Poultry on Tuesday and Goats and Sheep on Wednesday. Thursday is Pork and Soy Day, and the focus on Friday will be horses. Activities include making soy ink, horse grooming, and meet-the-pig programs, to story-time, scavenger hunts, and themed cooking demonstrations in the historic homes. –

Guests will have an opportunity to meet modern-day farmers and agriculture representatives from Nester Ag, Soy Ohio, local agriculture royalty, and 4-H clubs. Thanks to the Ohio Farm Bureau, interactive water-quality displays and the popular combine simulator will also be available, offering guests a hands-on look at harvesting.

Many activities are planned on Saturday, June 16 for the Dairy Day of this event, and the Tractors, Tractors, Tractors event. There will be cow milking, cream separating, and butter making demonstrations. Guests can help make hand-cranked ice-cream and watch many dairy-themed cooking activities. Guests will also get an up-close look at both historic and modern farming equipment. Meyer Equipment will provide modern farming equipment on display – providing guests the opportunity to get an up-close look at farming equipment of today.

Again this year more than 80 antique tractors will be on display. The historic tractors are from the 1930s to the 1960s. There will also be a Pedal Tractor Pull for children to enjoy.

The final day of this event is Sunday, June 17, with “Meet the Animals” programs scheduled throughout the afternoon, as well as butter making, story time, and the combine simulator. Sunday, June 17 is also Father’s Day – with free admission to all dads. All kids 16 and under also receive free admission on Sunday.

For more information about the activities planned each day of the Agriculture Adventures event, visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org

