Events offered for job seekers

Several upcoming events geared towards individuals who are seeking employment in and around the Fulton County area have been announced. OhioMeansJobs|Fulton County (OMJ|Fulton) will host a job fair, resume writing class and a workshop for Unemployment claimants. All events will be held at the OMJ|Fulton Jobs Center in the Detwiler Building, 604 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.

A Resume Writing Workshop will be held on June 25 at 8:30 a.m, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Resume classes are open to anyone who is seeking employment and is interested in creating or improving their resume. OMJ|Fulton staff will be on hand to train and guide participants on building resumes unique to each individual’s situation.

Participants will have access to computers in the OMJ|Fulton Computer lab to create their resume and will leave the training with a completed resume. Limited seating is available for this event, and reservations are required. Future Resume Writing workshops are scheduled for June 26, June 27, June 28, July 5 and July 11 at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Also on June 25, OMJ|Fulton will be hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., featuring several employers from Fulton County area. Participants should come prepared with a resume and dressed for an interview. No reservations are required for this event.

On July 18 and July 25 at 8:30 a.m., OMJ|Fulton will host scheduled sessions to assist individuals who are currently receiving unemployment. Staff will assist individuals in getting started and or maintaining the requirements and criteria necessary for unemployment status. Reservations are required and space is limited.

For more information, or to make a reservation, call OMJ|Fulton at 419-337-9215 or visit them at 604 S. Shoop Ave. OMJ|Fulton is a proud partner of the American Job Center network, and offers services to both job seekers and businesses in Fulton County.