ACT staging ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Archbold Community Theatre will present the Disney classic, “Beauty and the Beast,” June 12,13, and 14, at 7:30 p.m., and July 15 at 2:30 p.m., in the auditorium at Archbold High School.

The cast includes Courtney Froehlich of Archbold as Belle; Steve Van Sickle of Archbold as Beast; Matt Richardson of Hamler as Gaston; Phil Ennen of Bryan as Lumiere; Eddie Bialorucki of Ridgeville Corners as Cogsworth; Pearl Borton of Napoleon as Mrs. Potts; Emma Bailey of Defiance as Chip; Emily Legenza of Wauseon as Babette; Chelsea Reecer of Pettisville as Madame De La Grande Bouche; Caleb Wyse of Archbold as Lefou; Scott Reeb of Stryker as Maurice; Aubrie Calvin of West Unity, Sophie Mast of Defiance, and Danielle Vance of Defiance as the Silly Girls; Ryan Mooney of Continental as Msr. D’Arque; Betsy Wenger of Wauseon as Narrator; Jason Westrick of Wauseon as Selfish Prince; and Lexa Richardson of Archbold as Enchantress.

They are supported by chorus members Reece Bunke, Jodi Crossgrove, Norm Fether, Eve Harriston, Janae Murillo, Shylo Richardson, Crissi Stuckey, David Stuckey, and Lynne Stuckey all from Archbold; Hannah Reamsnyder from Alvordton; Tommy Adkins, Brandon Bryant, Hannah Campbell, and Reece Miller from Defiance; Lydia Everson from Grand Rapids; Stephen Miller from Napoleon; Amelia Canales from Ney; Amanda Short, Caroline Sterken, and Mason Stickley from Pettisville; Joshua Reeb from Stryker; Samantha Norman, Eli Thomas, Collin Westrick, and Madelyn Westrick from Wauseon; Austyn Miklovic from West Unity; and Isabel Roth and Lisa Roth from Whitehouse.

The creative team, under the direction of Teresa Van Sickle, includes Assistant Director Jamie Lawrence; Vocal Director Lindsay Bialorucki; Choreographer Nicole (Spadafore) Malloy; Orchestra Director Beth Voll; Scenic Designer Michelle Johnson; and Costume Designer Audrey Burkholder.