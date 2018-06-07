Health Dept. achieves PFAB accreditation

Fulton County Health Department has announced that it has achieved national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB).

The national accreditation program works to improve and protect the health of the public by advancing and ultimately transforming the quality and performance of the nation’s state, local, tribal, and territorial public health departments. Fulton County Health Department is one of 223 health departments nationwide that have thus far achieved accreditation through PHAB since the organization launched in 2011.

“Public health at the local level is focused on improving population health,” said Fulton County Health Commissioner Kimberly A. Cupp, RS, MPH. “The work is usually done quietly, consistently, and without fanfare. This recognition of national accreditation is a fantastic honor and a tangible affirmation of the tremendous work accomplished through the Fulton County Health Department staff, our board of health. and our community partners. With accreditation we are demonstrating increased accountability and credibility to the public, funders, elected officials, and partner organizations with which we work.”

The national accreditation program, jointly supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, sets standards against which the nation’s nearly 3,000 governmental public health departments can continuously improve the quality of their services and performance.

To receive accreditation, a health department must undergo a rigorous, multi-faceted, peer-reviewed assessment process to ensure it meets or exceeds a set of quality standards and measures. Twenty of the 114 health departments in Ohio have been awarded national accreditation through PHAB.

“Achieving accreditation indicates that the Fulton County Health Department is dedicated to improving and protecting the health of the community by striving to continuously improve the quality of the services it delivers,” said Ray (Bud) Nicola, MD, MHSA, chair of PHAB’s Board of Directors and affiliate professor at the University of Washington School Of Public Health in Seattle. “Accreditation also promotes consistency in meeting standards.

For more information on all of the many Fulton County Health Department programs and services, see their website and annual report at fultoncountyhealthdept.com.

The staff of the Fulton County Health Department. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/06/web1_health-dept.jpg The staff of the Fulton County Health Department.