Local students receive honors

The following local residents have received honors from their respective universities or colleges.

Alexis Williams of Swanton graduated summa cum laude from Ohio Christian University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sport Management and Business.

David Zamora of Archbold graduated from Ohio Christian University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business: Logistics Management.

Richelle Avers of Archbold received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Self- Designed at Wittenberg University’s commencement exercises in Springfield, Ohio.

Kevin Moden of Wauseon graduated with a degree in Design Engineering Technology, and Evan Wyse of Archbold graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, at a commencement ceremony at Trine University in Angola, Ind.

Brandon Carmody of Swanton was named to the spring Dean’s List at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt. To qualify, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Benjamin Graber, Ava Hoops, and Timothy Kreiner, all of Wauseon, and Peter Schoenhals of Archbold were named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. They maintained a 3.75 GPA in the spring semester while taking at least 12 credit hours.

McKayla Campbell was placed on the spring Dean’s List at Campbellsville University in Kentucky. To qualify, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours.

Megyn Christensen of Swanton was named to the spring Dean’s List of Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio.