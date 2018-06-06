Traffic blitz scheduled

Nine citations were issued during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz held June 1-3 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and designated “Click It or Ticket.” The citations were issued for eight speed violations and one seat belt violation. Deputies made 30 stops and also issued 22 warnings.

The sheriff’s office will conduct a Traffic Enforcement Blitz from June 6-9 during various hours in various locations around the county. Deputies will look for impaired drivers and violations associated with impaired driving.

The traffic blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.