NSCC event raises $70K

The Northwest State Community College Foundation recently hosted its annual Green Carpet Event, “Denim & Diamonds,” and raised over $70,000. All proceeds from the event go directly to student scholarships.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 2018 Making a Difference Awards, which were created by the NSCC Foundation as a way to recognize and celebrate an individual, business, and organization in the six-county area committed to improving their communities. This year’s recipients were Ed and Carol Nofziger, Parkview Physicians Group, and Quadco Rehabilitation Center.

In addition to the Making a Difference Awards, the Green Carpet Event included a musical performance by Kerry Patrick Clark, and a stage show featuring “Magic With Eli.” Gourmet food stations, a cash bar, and a silent auction rounded out the festivities, as the auditorium and surrounding areas were decorated in the event’s “Denim & Diamonds” theme.

“The Green Carpet Event and the Making a Difference Awards celebrate hard work, community support and giving,” said Robbin Wilcox, NSCC Director of Development. “We work year-round to raise awareness and needed funds for student scholarships, and this event is a critical piece of those efforts. It’s fitting that we had our Scholarship Awards Night, commencement, and then Green Carpet all within about a month’s time. It’s the circle of education.”

The 2018 Making a Difference Award recipients are shown with representatives from the left: Bill Priest and Shannon Zellers, Quadco Rehabilitation Center; Sally Taylor, Parkview Physicians Group; Peter Beck, NSCC Foundation Board chair; Dr. Michael Thomson, NSCC president; and Carol and Ed Nofziger.