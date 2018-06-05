Genealogical Society plans annual banquet

The next Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting is Tuesday, June 12 for the Annual Banquet. Dinner prepared by the ladies of Trinity Lutheran Church will begin at 6:30 p.m. The menu includes Smothered Pork Chops, Baked Chicken & Dressing, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetables, Garden Salad, Rolls, and Desserts with Coffee, Water, Tea or Lemonade.

The cost is $15 per person and reservations are due by June 6, 2017. Reservations can be sent to PO Box 337, Swanton or to Maryam Berta at maryam0421@roadrunner.com or 419-878-2267.

Deborah Carder Mayes will present the program on “Talking to Dead People” (Finding and using a variety of records pertaining to an ancestor’s death, where and how to find the records, what can be found in the records about the ancestor, finding other ancestors in these records, and how one record leads to another. )

Carder has been presenting programs and workshops since 2004, speaking at genealogical and historical societies, libraries, and other organizations. In December 2007, she completed the National Genealogical Society’s American Genealogy: A Home Study Course. Currently, she writes a blog on her website and is writing a book on her father’s family history. Carder researches primarily in West Central Ohio and the Miami Valley, but has also done research in other Ohio counties and online in seventeen other states.

Fulton County Genealogical Society meetings are held at Trinity Lutheran Church. 410 Taylor St., Delta. Parking and entry is on the back side of the church.