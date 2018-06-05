FCCC faculty, staff honored

Four County Career Center in Archbold held its annual Retirement Reception and Employee Service Awards honoring staff members for years of service to the school district.

Words of appreciation were given by Superintendent Tim Meister, and plaques were presented to staff members with a total of 199 years of experience who retired from FCCC during the past school year.

Those recognized for years of service include:

5 years: Elizabeth Behnfeldt, IT Help Desk technician; Matthew Bogert, assistant supervisor of Buildings and Grounds; Shawne Bonney, guidance counselor; Tim Bowers, Dean of Students; Kim Cordes, career assessment specialist; Rachel Fry, Math instructor; Lisa Hall, Interior Design instructor; Gary Hendricks, custodian; Toby Kennerk, Automotive Technologies instructor; Kimberly Kinsman, Career Based Intervention coordinator; AD Mendoza, VOSE; Kevin Thomas, Law Enforcement and Security Tactics instructor; Jill Westhoven, Cosmetology instructor; and Chris Zacharias, Welding Fabrication instructor.

10 years: Donna Badenhop, Health Careers instructor; Kenneth Cronin, Career Based Intervention coordinator; Amy Drewes, receptionist/secretary; Brian Etzler, Ag. instructor; Lauren Helberg, Math instructor; William Jeffery, Career-Technical supervisor; Stacy Kupfersmith, MH aide; Bethany Lamb, Family and Consumer Sciences instructor; Linda Mahnke, school nurse; Lori Meienburg, guidance counselor; Heather Myers, intervention specialist; Kristan Norden, VOSE; Krista Whetro, Cosmetology instructor; Kyle Zartman, Math instructor; and Matthew Zwyer, English instructor.

15 years: Dan Frederick, Public Safety/Allied Health coordinator; Julie Frederick, Adjusted Academic instructor; and Greta Wagner, cook.

20 years: Ellie Cichocki, Job Placement/Workforce Development coordinator; Linda Flesher, head cook; Susan Sweet, English instructor; Rob Williams, Technology associate.

25 years: Matthew Geiger, Software Development and Game Design instructor.

30 years: Richard Hupe, Director of Operations; Jennifer Maassel, administrative assistant; and Marijene Tomlinson, Job Placement secretary.

40 years: Judy Leininger, Microsoft Office/Financial Literacy instructor.

Some of the Four County Career Center retirees honored for their service were, from left, Karen Bostelman, custodian, 29 years; Susan Sweet, English instructor, 20 years; Teresa Borton, Math instructor, 29-1/2 years; Kenneth Cronin, Career Based Intervention Coordinator, 10 years; Doug Posey, Automotive Technologies instructor, 33 years; and Kathy Mansfield, In-School Studies Monitor, 12 years. Absent from the photo are Paula Caldwell, accounting specialist, 32-1/2 years; and Scott Lewis, maintenance, 33 years. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/06/web1_2018-retirees.jpg Some of the Four County Career Center retirees honored for their service were, from left, Karen Bostelman, custodian, 29 years; Susan Sweet, English instructor, 20 years; Teresa Borton, Math instructor, 29-1/2 years; Kenneth Cronin, Career Based Intervention Coordinator, 10 years; Doug Posey, Automotive Technologies instructor, 33 years; and Kathy Mansfield, In-School Studies Monitor, 12 years. Absent from the photo are Paula Caldwell, accounting specialist, 32-1/2 years; and Scott Lewis, maintenance, 33 years.