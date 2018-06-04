Wauseon Board approves personnel items

The Wauseon Board of Education approved several personnel items at its meeting last Sunday.

A contract between Wauseon Exempted Village Schools and David R. Fleming for treasurer was approved from Aug. 1, 2019, through July 31, 2021. An amendment to his existing contract was also approved.

The board also:

• Offered one-year limited certificated teaching contracts to Bridget Benedict as a WMS Intervention Specialist, Shayla Hayes as a WES/WMS Intervention Specialist, Abbie Richer as a WES Intervention Specialist, Joy Beck as a WES Intervention Specialist, and Samantha Metzger as the WPS Guidance Counselor, all for the 2018-19 school year.

• Approved the reassignment of Tara Delgado from the Title VI Secretary to the WPS Secretarial Assistant, effective with the 2018-19 school year.

• Approved the reassignment of Brittany Webster from a WPS Second Grade Teacher to a WPS First Grade Teacher, effective with the 2018-19 school year.

• Approved the transfer of Tiffany Anderson from a WES Fourth Grade Teacher to a WPS Second Grade Intervention Specialist, effective with the 2018-19 school year.

• Approved the transfer of Cortney Badenhop from the WMS Head Fall/Winter Cheer Coach to the WHS Head Fall/Winter Cheer Coach, effective with the 2018-19 school year.

• Accepted the resignation of Paige Triana as a WMS 7th/8th Grade Math Teacher, effective July 31, 2018.

• Accepted the resignation of Carrie Nofziger as a WHS Intervention Specialist, effective July 31, 2018.

• Offered a one year certificated athletic supplemental contract to Mark Britsch as the WHS Head Golf Coach for the 2018-19 school year at Step 0 on the salary schedule.

• Offered one year outside supplemental contracts to Haley Mealer, varsity assistant girls soccer coach; and Shawn Machacek, JV girls basketball coach.

• Approved Dave Wyper as volunteer wrestling coach.

• Approved Trenton Sauber as student worker for summer 2018 and the 2018-19 school year.