Annual Fulton County Relay for Life opens Friday

A new heart-healthy event and plenty of traditional features will highlight the annual Fulton County Relay for Life, to be held Friday and Saturday at the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

With a theme of “Knock Cancer Off The Board,” the Relay, in association with the American Cancer Society, will begin with an opening ceremony at 6 p.m. Each team this year will participate in a banner walk around the track, then cancer survivors will take a victory lap.

At 7 p.m., hairstylists and donors will be introduced for the Pantene Beautiful Links hair-cutting in the fairground’s Merchants Building. The donors will have their hair cut to donate for hairpieces for cancer patients.

The Favorite Board Game Character Contest will begin at 7:30 p.m. A replacement for the former Miss Relay event, the Character Contest allows participants to compete as their favorite board game characters. Contestants will have the choice of performing a talent or answering a question. They need to register prior to 6:45 p.m., at the bank.

A panel of judges will award contestants in such categories as “Candyland Congeniality,” “Sorry – Most Room for Improvement,” “Colonel Mustard – Best Overall Attire,” and “Rich Uncle Pennybags,” the biggest money raiser.

Other events include a live auction at 8 p.m. featuring items donated by a Relay for Life team.

On Friday night, visitors will walk a lap during the Luminaria ceremony, with the track surrounded by lit luminaries purchased to remember loved ones who lost their battle with cancer. The names of people the luminaries represent will be read aloud during the ceremony.

From 11 p.m. to midnight, and for a donation, visitors can play “How Well Do You Know Your Friend?” on the main stage.

On Saturday, a 5K race will be held 8 a.m. for runners, walkers, strollers, wagons, and wheelchairs. Registration will be held 7-7:45 a.m. at the Merchants Building. Entry fee is $25 per person which includes a T-shirt while supplies last. Rollerboards, skateboards, bicycles, and pets are prohibited.

There will also be a free 400-meter Kids’ Fun Race for children six and older at 7:45 a.m. A registration waiver is required to participate. Commemorative T-shirts will be available for $12 while they last.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, the Relay will hold “Pound For A Cure,” a cardio jam using drumsticks provided and yoga mats brought by participants. A donation will be requested.

Winners of the Chinese auction held Friday will be announced 10 a.m. in the Merchants Building. A closing Relay ceremony will be held 10:30 a.m.

Throughout Relay for Life, food and merchandise vendors and children’s games will be available. Music will be provided by a disk jockey.

And the event will holds its annual book sale under the fairgrounds grandstand, Friday from noon-9 p.m., Saturday from noon-midnight, and Sunday, June 10, from 8-11 a.m.

The fairgrounds are located at 8514 State Highway 108 in Dover Township.

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

