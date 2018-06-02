Local residents receive school honors

The following local residents have been honored by their respective universities and colleges.

At Ohio Christian University in Circleville, Ohio, Alexis Williams of Swanton graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Sport Management and Business; David Zamora of Archbold graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business: Logistics Management.

Zachary Kreuz of Swanton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business degree, majoring in Accountancy, from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

At Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Nicholas Jones of Delta graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Psychology; Justin Mourguet of Wauseon graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Philosophy; Marin Schaffner of Wauseon graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training.

Morgan Judson of Swanton was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill., for the spring 2018 semester. To qualify, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

The following students earned honors at Mercy College of Ohio in Toledo: Delta – Sidney Gilders, Dean’s List; Alexa Launch, Honors List; Zachary Nolen, Honors List; Kassidy Studer, Honors List; Haley Wanless, Dean’s List; Lyons – Abigayle Dotson, Honors List; Metamora – Jessica Vollmar, Honors List; Swanton – Faina Koltz, Honors List; Wauseon – Honors List.

For the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours; for the Honors List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours.

The following students earned degrees during the Lourdes University commencement exercises in Sylvania: Archbold – Jessica Fidler, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Arts, Early Childhood Education; Holly Steider, Master of Science, Nursing Education; Delta – James Finney, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Arts, Middle Childhood Education; Madison Denton, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Metamora – Gabriella Crisp, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Kaleigh Zahner, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Swanton – Sabrina Kosier, Bachelor of Arts, Early Childhood Education; Andrew Thornton, Bachelor of Science, Accounting; Brandon Walberg, Bachelor of Science, Adolescence to Young Adult Education; Wauseon – Emily Bagrowski, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work; Trudy Tuckerman, Master of Science in Nursing, Nursing Leadership.