ADAMhs Board CEO will speak at June 5 NAMI meeting

ADAMhs Board CEO Les McCaslin will explain how the behavioral health system has evolved over the nearly 40 years that he has worked in mental health and social services at the June meeting of NAMI Four County. The meeting, which is open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 5 at the ADAMhs Board office, located at T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold.

McCaslin, a Bryan native, graduated from Ohio University with degrees in sociology and psychology. He first worked with the welfare system and then had jobs with Memorial Hospital in Fremont as the director of psychiatry and then with St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo as the director of behavioral health before joining the Four County ADAMhs Board staff as associate director in 1995.

In May 2004, he became the board’s executive director. He announced his plan to retire from the ADAMhs Board at the end of the year at the board’s May meeting.

NAMI Four County is the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest organization of family members and friends who have a loved one with a mental illness as well as persons with a mental illness.

The purpose of NAMI is to improve public awareness and understanding of mental illness, to provide free family and community education programs, to offer peer led support groups for family members and persons with a mental illness, and to lead advocacy efforts that support mental health issues and that fight the stigma often associated with mental illness.

The next free mental health education class, called Peer to Peer, is for persons with a diagnosed or undiagnosed mental illness. It begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 11 and continues for 10 consecutive weeks; however, participants do not have to attend every class. Each week the class covers different material ranging from the causes and treatments of the various mental illnesses to medications, relapse prevention and the relationship between mental health and physical health.

The two hour class will be held at the Four County ADAMhs Board office. For more information on the class or to register, call or text either of the class leaders: Katie Beck at 567-239-1131 or Connie Krieger at 419-789-3646.

For more information about NAMI Four County and the free programs that it provides, please visit the group’s web site: www.namifourcounty.org.