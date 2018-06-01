Worley appeals death sentence

The legal counsel for convicted murderer James Worley has appealed to the Supreme Court of Ohio.

In a brief filed May 31, attorneys Gary Crim and Andrew P. Avellano ask for an appeal of right involving the conviction of aggravated murder with capital specifications and the death sentence imposed on Worley by Fulton County Common Pleas Court. The appeal also includes “convictions for other felonies and sentences imposed.”

Worley was sentenced to death April 18 for the aggravated murder of 20-year-old Metamora resident Sierah Joughin in July of 2016.