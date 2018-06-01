Swanton to see busy construction season

A busy construction season will cause some headaches for Swanton drivers, but the end result will likely be worth the hassle.

Following years of discussion, three major projects are slated for the Village of Swanton this summer. They include bridge replacement, sewer separation and road resurfacing.

The replacement of the W. Garfield Avenue bridge near Elton Parkway is expected to begin around June 18, according to Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle.

Federal funds administered through the Municipal Bridge Program will help pay for the project, estimated to cost approximately $1.4 million. The grant will pay for $850,000 with another $270,000 grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission also secured.

The work will consist of replacing the existing steel beam structure over Ai Creek with a proposed concrete box beam structure. Other components of the projects include pedestrian facilities on both sides, provisions for storm sewer outlets and the relocation of a water main.

The project is estimated to take approximately four months.

A related, but separate, project is also planned on W. Garfield Avenue. Garfield will be repaved from the bridge to Main Street. Because the bridge project has Municipal Bridge Program funding, it cannot be combined with the repaving.

By the end of the year, Church Street will be resurfaced from Lincoln Avenue to Hallett Avenue. Two separate projects are planned on the village street.

The first project includes road improvements from Lincoln Avenue to just east of Crestwood Drive. The proposed improvements will consist of reconstructing the pavement and widening it to 24 feet. Curb and gutter will be added to control and collect storm drainage.

Sidewalks will be replaced and/or added where necessary. That includes a new sidewalk on Crestwood Drive between Church Street and Swanton Elementary School. Students walking to the kindergarten through fourth grade school currently have to walk in the street or the grass.

The estimated start date for the project is late June and it should last about six weeks. It has an estimated cost of $439,000. The project will be half funded by the village and half with money from the Ohio Public Works Commission.

The second project is a sewer separation project that also includes Lawrence Avenue, Harrison Avenue, and a small part of East Garfield Avenue. The Church Street portion is from just east of Crestwood Drive to Hallett Avenue.

This project is mainly a sewer separation project with road improvements to the section of Church Street within the project being secondary. Village officials have asked to have the road construction portion include curb and gutters so the entire street can be continuous with this look, according to Hoelzle.

“Village officials have discussed the ongoing sewer separation projects for many years,” said Hoelzle. “There is a sewer separation map schedule hung up in Council Chambers which illustrates the progress of the projects.”

The village is mandated by the Ohio EPA to separate storm and sanitary sewers throughout the village. The estimated cost for this year’s project is $1.3 million with the village using a combination of loans and grants.

Due to the funding stream, the sewer separation cannot begin until after July 1. Hoelzle estimates the start time would be sometime in August. This project is estimated to last eight weeks and must be completed by November.

Each of the projects is several years in the making. In addition to the sewer separation being part of a required plan for the village, the Garfield Avenue bridge funding was first approved in 2015 and Church Street road improvements were first discussed in 2016.

“The Village Voice, Swanton Village’s quarterly newsletter described the projects at great length and the Village had an open house in late March where all three engineering firms were present to discuss the projects,” said Hoelzle. “As has been stated before, Village officials know this summer will be congested with construction but the long term benefits of these projects outweigh the short term inconveniences.”

The Garfield Avenue bridge over Ai Creek in Swanton will be replaced this year.

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

