Wauseon merchants holding tent sale

Wauseon merchants are holding a “Buy Local” Tent Sale on Thursday, June 7, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday, June 8, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., at Ace Plaza on N. Shoop Avenue.

Eighteen local merchants participating, some offering 50 percent savings and inventory reduction. They include the Fulton County Expositor, Shaw’s Clothing, Passion 4 Fashion, M.E. Miller Tire, Don’s Automotive Group, Sport’s Place at Ace, and Aaron’s Sale and Lease. Chief Supermarket and Ace Hardward will grill on Thursday.

The event is sponsored by the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, The State Bank, and First Federal Bank.