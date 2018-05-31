OSHP reports 15 deaths over weekend

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 15 deaths on Ohio roadways during the 2018 Memorial Day weekend, according to provisional statistics.

There were 15 traffic deaths during the 2016 and 2017 Memorial Day weekends. Two of this year’s fatalities were the result of not wearing a seat belt when available. and two were related to operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The four-day reporting period began Friday, May 25 and ran through Monday, May 28.

State troopers made 36,582 traffic enforcement contacts, including 787 OVI arrests, 490 drug arrests, and 8,242 safety belt citations. In addition, the OSHP made 17,905 non-enforcement contacts including 4,077 motorist assists.

“We take enforcing traffic laws seriously, and troopers were highly visible this weekend to encourage safety,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, OSHP superintendent. “We thank everyone who slowed down, buckled up, and designated sober drivers this weekend. We ask that you do the same every time you get behind the wheel.”

Year to date, there have been 380 confirmed fatalities on Ohio’s roads, a four percent decrease over the same time last year.

