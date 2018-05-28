FCCC Recognition Day held

Four hundred thirty-one seniors were awarded certificates along with other student achievements and Career Passports, marking the end of their career and technical training during Four County Career Center’s 49th annual Recognition Day Ceremony.

With over 1,800 parents and guests in attendance, Career and Technical Education Director Rick Bachman was presiding chairman of the ceremonies. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Tyler Conmay of Napoleon, accompanied by the Armed Services recruiters and seniors enlisted in the armed services.

Superintendent Tim Meister introduced Board of Education members while board member Dennis Vetter congratulated the seniors on their accomplishments. Kaitlyn Borgelt of Ayersville, Haylie Sheets of Liberty Center, and Christy Zuniga of Patrick Henry announced student achievement activities. Guest speakers were senior students Hunter Thompson of Liberty Center and Payton Buehrer of Napoleon.

Fifty-one students were named Outstanding Seniors for exemplary performance in their career and technical and academic programs, and presented with award plaques by their department supervisors. Awards and scholarship monies of over $250,000 to be used to further students’ education at community colleges and universities were also awarded during the ceremony.