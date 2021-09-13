Remembering 9-11

As a tribute to those who lost their lives and to acknowledge the 20th Anniversary of 9-11, Four County Career Center students from the Fire & Rescue and Law Enforcement & Security Tactics classes, along with instructors Tonya Fisher and Kevin Thomas, held a Remembrance Ceremony in honor of “Patriot Day.” Members of the Color Guard included Law Enforcement & Security Tactics students Izabelle Wyse of Delta, William Douglass of Bryan, Summer Bates of Fairview, and Fire & Rescue students Saige Johnson of Wauseon, Travis Stoffer of Hicksville. Color Guard Law Enforcement & Security Tactics students lowered the flag to half mast in respect for the day. Following a moment of silence in respect for those who have sacrificed so that we may be safe, Taps was played by Ellie Cichocki from Napoleon.

