COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Charlene Lee, Wauseon, vs. Parcels of Land Encumbered, foreclosures.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Esperanza Perez, Wauseon, other civil.

Hillary R. Stillion, Fayette, vs. Matthew A. Stillion, Defiance, dissolution of marriage with children.

PNC Bank NA C/O Zwicker & Assoc. PC, Independence, Ohio, vs. Alicia Hinkle, Wauseon, other civil.

Jessica Gray, Wauseon, vs. Connor C. Gray, Wauseon, domestic violence.

Jennifer Daubenmeyer, Swanton, vs. The Heirs Devisees or Assignee, other civil.