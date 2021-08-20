COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Randy P. Torres, Berkey, Ohio, vs. Joseph D. Gryca, Sylvania, Ohio, other torts.

Blake T. Bost, Wauseon, vs, Brianna N. Bost, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage with children.

Anthony Diehm, Mill Creek, Ind., vs. FCA US LLC, Columbus, Ohio, other civil.

Marriage Licenses

Justin N. Christy, 41, Swanton, self-employed, and Courtney A. Forche, 39, Swanton, customer service.

Markes B. Banister, 30, Wauseon, mechanic, and Heather L. Layne, 22, Wauseon, STNA.

Gregory R. Roloff, 45, West Unity, truck driver, and Kerri M. Lureen, 43, Redmond, Ore., property manager.

Martin L. Mosher Jr., 41, Swanton, manufacturing, and Yolanda M. Rodriguez, 35, Wauseon, STNA.

Jakob H. Morris, 21, Archbold, shipping and receiving, and Marisa P. Yates, 22, Archbold, packaging.

Ryan M. Kafury, 35, Swanton, retail management, and Marissa C. Martin, 29, Swanton, retail sales.

Real Estate Transfers

Luann L. Fleck to Amber L. Fleck, 2050 Holiday, Swanton, $202,000.

Robert Peters to George E. and Wendy F. Davis, 127 Crestwood Drive, Swanton, $425,000.

Stazy V. Lind, trustee, to Jeremy Neifer and Renee Carvalho-Neifer, 6986 County Road 12, Wauseon, $98,450.

Farmers and Merchants State Bank to Triangular Processing Inc., 119 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, $10,000.

Barbara Irelan, successor trustee, to Donene McVicker, 217 HIckory St., Wauseon, $88,600.

Kelli S. Bok, successor trustee, to Chris T. and Debra J. Patterson, 408 Parkwood Drive, Delta, $89,000.

Paul D. and Jean E. Huffer to SE Journeys LLC., Wallace Lane, Fayette, $41,000.

Ruth M. Lovejoy-Bush to William F. Letson and Deborah K. Morgan, 308 Willard Court, Fayette, $79,500.

Andrew T. Stevens to Deborah Shenefield, 1652 County Road D, Swanton, $165,000.

Laura L. Schrock and Sherri Short to Ruben Ruiz Albino and Eimy Mary P. Camacho, 440 Clover, Archbold, $175,000.

Quick Service Realco Inc. to Raymond A. and Jeen Bennett, co-trustees, 1180 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, $1,505,000.

Betty J. Ulrich to Danny and Joanne Zeadker, 2059 County Road EF, Swanton, $233,000.

Sara Rodriguez Puntes and Anglemy to Matthew D. and Erica Hintz, 450 Monroe St., Delta, $295,000.

James C. Storrs to Federal National Mortgage Association, 407 S. Gorham St., Fayette, $28,500.

David Reckner to Lisa M. Dickman, 12204 County Road 16, Wauseon, $51,873.

Kenneth P. and Kay E. Ladd to Kellie Pelland, 121 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, $46,000.

Doris Moore to Joan Gomer, 128 E. Oak St., Swanton, $189,000.

Joseph P. Tippie to Farmers and Merchants State Bank, 425 Swanton St., Metamora, $50,000.