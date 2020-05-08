Fulton County Rising holds contest

The Fulton County Rising Initiative through Healthy Choices Caring Communities continued in January with an art contest open to Fulton County youth in grades 1-12.

The Creative Expressions Art Contest asked youth to create an art project that represented one way an adult has “risen up”and positively influenced them or inspired them to rise up and be a positive influence to others. Local art teachers from several Fulton County schools were integral to the success of this contest, incorporating it directly into their curriculum.

Individual students were able to enter independently as well, and entries from across the county were considered as finalists. Creative Expressions offered three prizes for the contest, grouping finalist entries into grade level divisions and offering one grand prize for each division: grades 9-12, grades 5-8, and grades 1-4.

The Division One winner, a high school senior, earned a $150 scholarship for artwork. The Division Two winner, a sixth grade student, was awarded a $50 gift card to Skye Cinema in Wauseon for an artwork. Division Three saw a tie between nine- and 10-year-old contestants who submitted essays. Each received a $25 gift card to Sauder Village.

Full-size viewing of the artwork is available at FultonCountyRising.org, under the Creative Expressions tab, along with several honorable mention pieces selected by the judges.

A display of the winning and honorable mention art pieces is planned for the Fulton County Fair in the Arts and Crafts Building.