Man sentenced for court violation

A Swanton man was sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Joseph Cox, 38, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of violating a protection order and one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present. In June and September of 2019, he recklessly violated the terms of a protection order, and he also by force, stealth or deception trespassed in a permanent habitation.

He was sentenced to 39 months in prison and ordered to pay court costs and court-appointed attorney fees.