WHS Class of ‘46 reminisces

The Wauseon High School Class of 1946 reunion was held Sept. 13 at the Blue Ribbon Diner on State Highway 108. Those attending to reminisce included – front from left – Hazel Pike Figy, Betty Blackmore Trigg, Joan Hammon Konwinski, Ruth Mahon Hutchinson, Leta Lewis Marzolf – back, from left – Lee Graffice and Jim Figy.

