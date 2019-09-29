Getting out the vote

In preparation for the November general election, students at Four County Career Center in Archbold participated in Constitution Day student registration. Melanie Gilders and Liz Stuart from the Fulton County Board of Elections and Mary Detmer from the Henry County Board of Elections spoke to the students about the voting process and let them practice on a voting machine. Shown are, from left, students John Blystone and Brian Yeary, both of Delta, with Gilders.

