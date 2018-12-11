Swanton man sentenced for drugs

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Aaron J. Buckenmeyer, 34, of Swanton previously pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. On or about March 24, 2017, he possessed heroin.

He was sentenced to 11 months in prison and ordered to pay fees, court-appointed counsel fees, and all prosecution costs.

Jesse Whitehead, 28, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and failure to appear on personal recognizance bond. On Aug. 6, 2017, he possessed cocaine, and on Nov. 13, 2018, he failed to appear for his sentencing hearing in Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel fees; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; serve six days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for days served; successfully complete the court’s Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program; and be assessed for drug/alcohol treatment by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and successfully complete any recommended treatment.

Failure to comply could result in eight months in prison each for possession of cocaine and failure to appear, to be served concurrently, for a total prison term of eight months.

April J. Clark, 31, of Swanton previously pleaded guilty to complicity to commit theft. On or about April 4, 2018, she aided another in committing a theft offense and inflicted physical harm on another.

She was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: serve 180 days in CCNO, with all but three weekends suspended; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; be asssessed by dual diagnosis, complete the program, and comply with all recommended treatment and aftercare; successfully complete the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy program of the court or an equivalent program; not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs in her home or vehicle; stay out of bars; and comply with a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.