Students of the Week announced

Students of the Week have been announced at Wauseon.

Clete Van Etten was nominated by Mrs. Bethel and Mrs. Waldvogel as the Wauseon Elementary School Student of the Week. Brody Rodriguez was nominated by Mr. Vaughn as the Wauseon Middle School Student of the Week.

Award winners are chosen in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the learning community. These students show caring, consideration, and kindness. They work hard to get good grades, strive to make improvement in the classroom, demonstrate positive attitude, and perform acts outside of school to help others in order to enrich the community around them. They represent the spirit of true #IndianPride.