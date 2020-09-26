Couple to wed

The family of the late Dr. Steven and Mrs. Marjorie Noirot announce the engagement of Rachel Noirot, to Andrew J. Dolgner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Greg Dolgner of Milwaukee, Wisc.

The bride-elect is an alumna of Wauseon High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in Dietetics from Bluffton University, where she competed in cross-country and track. She received her Master’s degree in Food and Nutrition from Southern Illinois University. She is a registered dietitian for Indiana University Campus Dining in Bloomington, Ind., and is assistant cross-country coach at Edgewood High School in Indiana.

Her fiancé completed his bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from Kettering College in Flint, Mich., and has completed graduate courses in engineering at The University of Michigan. He is employed in Bloomington, Ind.

Rachel’s niece, Rebecca Ann, will be the flower girl, and her sister, Jessica (Noirot) Marlatt, will be matron of honor. Rachel’s bridesmaids include her cousin Erica of Ottawa, Ohio, and close friends she has met through church or running that have played a strong role in her life. Andrew’s groomsmen include close friends he has met through church, from his home state, and from college.

The ceremony will be held in November at High Rock Church in Bloomington, Ind., where the couple met.