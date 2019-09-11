Ripke, Petersen engaged

Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Ripke of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, McKayla Paige Ripke, of Ridgeville Corners to Mathias Alexander Petersen of Archbold. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Petersen and the late Jill Petersen, all of Archbold.

The bride-elect is a 2014 Archbold graduate, who earned her BSN in nursing from Bowling Green State University. She is currently employed at University of Toledo Medical Center as lead nurse in the senior behavioral health unit.

The groom-elect is a 2015 Archbold graduate. He is currently employed at Bret Ripke Concrete and Construction.

The wedding ceremony will be held in Ridgeville Corners on Oct. 19 at 3:30 p.m.