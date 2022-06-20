Tedrows celebrating 50th anniversary

Jerry and Cindy (Scherer) Tedrow celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 23. They were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta.

Jerry and Cindy met during high school, but did not start dating until the summer after graduation in 1970. Before getting married in the summer of 1972, Jerry enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Germany. After the wedding, Cindy joined Jerry in Germany and the couple spent two years abroad enjoying weekend trips exploring Europe.

After returning from Germany, the couple decided to work on the family farm while Cindy also pursued a career as an educator. She taught for 26 years and retired from PDY schools. Together they raised two sons, Jeremy and Matthew. Jeremy has taken over the family farm since Jerry’s retirement and Matthew works in marketing in the Washington, DC area.

The couple recently started to snowbird in Florida where they are always laughing and meeting new friends from all over the country. Their pride and joy is lifelong friends and family. If you see Jerry and Cindy around the county, please wish them a Happy 50th Anniversary!