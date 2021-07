James and Lois (Kime) Smith of Wauseon celebrated their 60th anniversary this month. They were married July 1, 1961 at the United Methodist Church in Morenci.

They are parents of Rick Smith of Archbold, Teresa (Bob) Tewell of Montpelier, and Scott (Susan Lay) Smith of Delta. The Smiths also have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Both are retired, active volunteers in the community and are members of First Christian Church in Wauseon.