Randy and Diane Nafziger announce their 50th wedding anniversary.

Randy Nafziger and Diane Grieser were married Aug. 8, 1970, at Central Mennonite Church.

They have three children, the late Scott Nafziger, Stephanie (Tim) Klopfenstein, and Steve (Laura) Nafziger. They also have six grandchildren.

The Nafzigers will celebrate at a date next summer as a family.