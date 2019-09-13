Richers celebrating 50th anniversary

Larry and Melda Richer are celebrating 50 years of married life together this year.

Larry A. Richer and Melda K. Nafziger were married on Sept. 13, 1969 in Archbold. Charles Gautsche performed the 7:30 p.m. ceremony at Central Mennonite Church with Esther Nafziger Badertscher serving as maid of honor and Dan Frey as best man. The couple enjoyed a honeymoon trip to LA.

Larry worked for 39 years at Gendron Inc of Archbold and currently continues his farming career at the family farm with his sons. Melda worked as a nurse for 40 years at the Archbold Medical Group. She continues to be actively involved with the family farm as well.

They are the parents of three children: Tonya (Erin) Harmelink of Goshen Ind., Chad (Carla) Richer and Eric (Ami) Richer both of Wauseon. The couple keeps pace with their nine grandchilren.

A small family celebration is their desire to honor this milestone event.