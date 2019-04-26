Breidenbachs celebrate 50th

Leonard and Carol Breidenbach of Archbold are happy to announce their 50th wedding anniversary.

Leonard Breidenbach and Carol Kuhlman were married April 26, 1969, at St. Michael’s Church in Findlay, Ohio, with Father Charles Ritter officiating.

Leonard retired as an engineer at IAC in Wauseon. Carol is a freelance writer.

They are the parents of Angela (Robert) Zakon of Center Conway, N.H.; Leonard Jr. (Cari) Breidenbach of Maumee, Ohio; Lisa Breidenbach of Charlotte, N.C.; and Jerome Breidenbach, deceased. They also have seven grandchildren.

The couple will celebrate with a party this summer.