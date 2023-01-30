Fulton County Senior Center announces lunches

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $3. Call at least one business day in advance to reserve a meal.

Menu

Tuesday, Jan. 31: Sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich, hash brown casserole, corn nuggets, fresh fruit.

Wednesday, Feb. 1: Country fried steak, with country gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, apricots.

Thursday, Feb. 2: Hot chicken sandwich, roasted potatoes, succotash, Mandarin oranges.

Friday, Feb. 3: Beef Stroganoff, egg noodles, Brussels sprouts, applesauce, juice.

Monday, Feb. 6: Beef and barley soup, ham and cheese on rye, corn salad, Ambrosia.

Tuesday, Feb 7: BBQ rib sandwich, ranch style beans, Cole slaw, fruit crunch.