Fulton County Senior Center announces lunches

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $3. Call at least one business day in advance to reserve a meal.

Menu

Tuesday, Jan. 10: Salisbury steak or liver and onions, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit.

Wednesday, Jan. 11: Pasta with meatballs, steamed broccoli, cream style corn, apples.

Thursday, Jan. 12: Potato soup, turkey sandwich, cucumber salad, sunshine salad.

Friday, Jan. 13: Pot roast, boiled potatoes, carrots, oranges, yogurt.

Monday, Jan. 16: Closed for MLK Day

Tuesday, Jan. 17: Chicken tenders, rosemary potatoes, winter blend vegetables, peaches, cookies.