Fulton County Senior Center announces lunches

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $3. Call at least one business day in advance to reserve a meal.

Menu

Tuesday, Jan. 3: Sloppy Joes, roasted potatoes, Malibu blend vegetables, pears.

Wednesday, Jan. 4: Breaded pork chops, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, fresh fruit, pudding.

Thursday, Jan. 5: Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, Mandarin oranges, juice.

Friday, Jan. 6: Beef stew, buttered beets, fruit crunch.

Monday, Jan. 9: Grilled bratwurst with peppers and onions, O’Brien potatoes, Brussels sprouts, pineapple.

Tuesday, Jan. 10: Salisbury steak or liver and onions, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit.