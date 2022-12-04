Fulton County Senior Center announces lunches

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $3. Call at least one business day in advance to reserve a meal.

Menu

Tuesday, Dec. 6: Chicken Alfredo pasta, steamed broccoli, baby carrots, mixed fruit.

Wednesday, Dec. 7: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears, cupcakes.

Thursday, Dec. 8: Ham and bean soup, egg salad, tossed salad, pickled beets.

Friday, Dec. 9: Fish sandwich, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, fresh fruit, juice.

Monday, Dec. 12: Creamed chipped beef, mashed potatoes, Scandinavian blend, apricots, yogurt.

Tuesday, Dec. 13: Chicken vegetable soup, sub sandwich, pea salad, 5 cup salad.