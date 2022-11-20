Fulton County Senior Center announces lunches

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $3. Call at least one business day in advance to reserve a meal.

Menu

Tuesday, Nov. 22: Sausage and sauerkraut, smashed red potatoes, peas, mixed fresh fruit.

Wednesday, Nov. 23: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, orange cranberry Jell-O, pumpkin pie.

Thursday, Nov. 24: Closed for Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 25: Closed for Thanksgiving

Monday, Nov. 28: Tomato basil soup, tuna salad sandwich, three bean salad, Hawaiian fruit salad.

Tuesday, Nov. 29: Pot roast, boiled potatoes, carrots, oranges.