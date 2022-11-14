Fulton County Senior Center announces lunches

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $3. Call at least one business day in advance to reserve a meal.

Menu

Tuesday, Nov. 15: Hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, summer squash, apples, cookies.

Wednesday, Nov. 16: Chicken noodle soup, ground bologna sandwich, tossed salad, Jell-O.

Thursday, Nov. 17: Pasta with meat sauce, steamed broccoli, cream style corn, pears.

Friday, Nov. 18: Creamed chicken, buttered beats, cooked cabbage, fresh fruit.

Monday, Nov. 21: Pub burgers seasoned potato wedges, mixed vegetables, pineapple.

Tuesday, Nov. 22: Sausage and sauerkraut, smashed red potatoes, peas, mixed fresh fruit.