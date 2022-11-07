Fulton County Senior Center announces lunches

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $3. Call at least one business day in advance to reserve a meal.

Menu

Tuesday, Nov. 8: Hamloaf, sweet potatoes, green beans, fruit salad.

Wednesday, Nov. 9: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit.

Thursday, Nov. 10: Steamed franks (LS Alt=chicken breast), baked beans, scandinavian vegetables, orange sections.

Friday, Nov. 11: Closed for Veterans Day.

Monday, Nov. 14: Baked fish, Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, dark sweet cherries, juice.

Tuesday, Nov. 15: Hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, summer squash, apples, cookies.